GREENUP A Greenup County Sheriff's deputy arrested a woman last Friday after she was accused of stealing a four-wheeler and taking her cousin for a joy ride — all while being high on meth.
Stacy L. Large, 30, of an unknown address, was arrested at the Lloyd BP gas station after two separate parties contacted dispatch in regards to her recent behavior.
The first caller reported seeing Large walking down U.S. 23 while clearly intoxicated and posed a danger to herself, according to court records.
The report goes on to state that while an officer was responding to that call, another person dialed in to advise dispatch that Large had stolen a four-wheeler on Siloam Lane in an attempt to take her cousin for a ride.
According to the affidavit, Large admitted to a reporting party that she had taken meth before the witness pulled the key from the ignition.
After an unsuccessful attempt to locate Large on U.S. 23, deputies arrived to the address from where the four-wheeler was allegedly stolen. Once at that address, more information came in that Large was seen at a gas station.
Police eventually tracked Large to the BP and once her name was run through dispatch, it was revealed she had an active warrant out of Greenup County.
The deputy wrote in his citation that upon arresting Large and searching her, he uncovered a needle in her back shorts pocket as well as a "loaded needle" in her bag. Large advised the deputy that it was meth in the prepared needle.
Large is in the Greenup County Detention Center on charges of theft, first-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
If convicted, Large faces one to five years apiece for the stolen four-wheeler and wanton endangerment charge.
