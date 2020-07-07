CATLETTSBURG An Ashland woman was flown to St. Mary's Monday afternoon after he daughter stabbed her with a kitchen knife and attempted to pour hot grease on her, according to a criminal citation.
Haley Roop, 18, of Louisa, was booked Monday on charges of first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Bond has not been posted in her case, per the online jail records.
At 4:30 p.m. Monday, Ashland Police responded to the 600 block of 31st Street for reports of domestic disturbance, court records show.
Police found Roop kicking her bloodied mother on the ground, records show. Officers took Roop into custody immediately, the citation states.
Upon inspection, police saw that the victim had been stabbed three times in the shoulder and neck area, records show. During the fight, police said Roop tried to pour hot grease on her mother when her brother intervened.
Roop wound up splashing the grease on her brother instead, according to court records. The brother was taken to King's Daughter Medical Center for treatment.
