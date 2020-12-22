ASHLAND A Louisa woman is in custody after she stabbed her boyfriend Dec. 11 during an argument over alleged infidelity, according to court records.
Police said April L. Meeks, 40, stabbed her man in the chest multiple times with a 6-inch knife.
Court records show a little after 6 p.m. Dec. 11, the victim showed up at the KDMC emergency room with stab wounds. Described as uncooperative, the victim told police he was stabbed after picking up a hitchhiker, invoking the villain of countless urban legends.
At 9:30 p.m., Ashland Police were dispatched to the Ashland Inn for reports of a man and a woman in an argument. Court records show police found Meeks crying inside the Captain D’s bathroom.
Meeks told police she had run there to hide after he boyfriend chased her, according to police.
That’s when she told police she had stabbed him early in the evening, according to court records.
The victim ultimately told police he’d been stabbed during an argument in which Meeks accused him of cheating, records show. He then took officers to the bloody room and turned over the knife with which Meeks stabbed him, according to police.
Meeks was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison. Meeks is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
Jail records show Meeks is also facing charges in her native Lawrence County, which include heroin, meth and marijuana trafficking raps and a DUI.
(606) 326-2653 |