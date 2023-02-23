GREENUP After a lengthy back-and-forth battle during a sentencing hearing, a woman was sentenced to five years in prison for performing sexual acts against a 14-year-old.
Kayley R. Adams, 24, of Ashland, appeared in Greenup County Circuit Court Thursday after entering guilty plea that allowed her to avoid up to 20-plus years in prison.
Adams was charged in October 2022 with one count of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree sodomy, one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance and first-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents alleged that between May and October 2022, Adams engaged in sexual intercourse with the child and videoed acts of oral sex.
Following a handful of revisions to a pre-sentence report, Adams’s attorney, Charles D. Oppenheimer, inquired with Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Merkel concerning Adams’s classification as a violent offender.
Oppenheimer said that his client (Adams) pleaded guilty to counts that did not involve violence.
Oppenheimer began to argue that the acts were consensual and didn’t require violence from Adams but prosecutors weren’t having it.
“There’s no such thing as consensual sex with a child,” Merkel responded.
As Oppenheimer continued to insist Adams’s offenses didn’t include violence, a family member of the victim seated in the gallery called out, “She drugged him!”
The family member was hushed by court officials and Oppenheimer instructed Adams, “don’t say a word.”
Oppenheimer said the concern of Adams’s classification of a violent offender stems from the law that would require Adams to serve 85% her sentence, versus just 20 if she were classified as non-violent.
Pleading guilty to more than one sexual crime would mean Adams has to register as a sex offender for a duration of her life, causing another stream of argument.
With prosecutors consulting statutes and calling members of probation and parole to see if third-degree rape were considered a violent offense, McCloud called a recess until both parties had sorted out their issues.
“We’ll go with the statutes,” McCloud said.
Once court reconvened, Oppenheimer began to explain that his defendant wished to withdraw her guilty plea, believing she’d have to register for only 20 years according to the plea agreement.
“Based on the charges, it’s a life registration,” Merkel said.
“Had she known that, no guilty plea would’ve been entered,” Oppenheimer responded.
McCloud spoke up and told Adams that if he agreed to withdraw her plea, there’d be no more negotiation with prosecutors for a plea deal — telling the defendant he was ready to schedule a jury trial.
Adams eventually was allowed to talk it over once more with her counsel and later decided she would enter the original plea in exchange for five years in prison and a lifetime sex offender registry.
The victim’s mother provided a victim impact statement to the court. “You drugged a 14-year-old and took his virginity,” she said through tears to Adams.
“That drug use took my son from me forever,” the mother said, telling Adams that the drugs she introduced him to eventually killed him.