CATLETTSBURG An Ashland woman who pleaded guilty in February to performing fellatio on a mentally incapacitated man was sentenced to 90 days in jail Friday.
Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis made it clear he wasn't necessarily happy with the outcome.
"The only reason the court accepts this plea agreement is because the representative of the victim agreed to it," he said.
Christy Delaney, 48, was sentenced to serve the 90 days, along with five years of probation in connection with the June 2021 incident. Since Delaney was booked at the jail in February to begin her sentence, she was essentially due to be released immediately due to jail credit.
Delaney will be required to register as a sex offender and if she violates the terms of probation, she could be sentenced to serve seven years in prison.
