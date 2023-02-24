CATLETTSBURG An Ashland woman pleaded guilty Friday to sodomizing a mentally incapacitated man in June 2021.
Christy Delaney, 48, entered her plea to second-degree sodomy in Boyd County Circuit Court alongside her attorney Sebastian M. Joy.
Delaney was previously accused of performing oral sex on the man, which was captured on video surveillance, according to police.
As part of her plea deal with Commonwealth’s attorneys, Delaney will serve 90 days in jail.
Joy advised Boyd Circuit Court Judge George Davis that Delaney wished to begin her sentence immediately, and she was remanded into custody of courtroom bailiffs.
Delaney was booked into Boyd County Detention Center just after noon on Friday.