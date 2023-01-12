CATLETTSBURG An Ashland woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a first-degree criminal abuse charge.
Facing 10 years in prison, 41-year-old Jessica Hooker agreed to serve five years in prison in exchange for the guilty plea.
Hooker and 41-year-old Michael Faulkner, also of Ashland, were indicted in February 2022 on the charge, in connection with a Feb. 1, 2022, incident.
Faulkner’s case is still pending, according to court records.
Defense attorney Brian Knipp asked Judge John Vincent to set a sentencing date in Hooker’s case.
Vincent set the sentencing for Feb. 16.