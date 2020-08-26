ASHLAND An Ashland woman is facing a felony indictment after being accused of kicking the city’s top cop during an Aug. 6 domestic situation.
The woman also kicked several other officers and spit in one’s face, according to court records. Police had to rein her in with a TASER, records show.
Police said at around 2:49 p.m. on Aug. 6, Chief Todd Kelley was driving down the street when he saw the suspect driving ahead of him. She was yelling at her mother, who was on the sidewalk.
The suspect, 32-year-old Jessica N. Valencourt, exited her car when Kelley got out of his cruiser, a criminal citation states. Kelley tried to seperate Valencourt from her mother, but had to radio for backup, the citation shows.
It took several officers to wrangle her into the handcuffs, records show.
Once in the back of a cruiser, police said Valencourt started banging her head against the cage, cutting her head.
Officers opened the door cruiser to get her back under control, at which point the suspect put up a fight and spit in one cop’s face, records show.
It was after that police said she turned sideways and started kicking the officers, connecting with at least three, including Kelley, records show.
Officers then stunned her with a TASER and released to an EMS unit for an evaluation at King's Daughter Medical Center, police said.
Last week, a Boyd County grand jury indicted Valencourt on three counts of third-degree assault of a police officer, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest.
