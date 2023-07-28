CATLETTSBURG An Ashland woman accused of stabbing a woman earlier this month was indicted on an attempted murder charge this week.
Lauren E. Sexton, 34, was indicted on the charge, for which she could face up to 20 years in prison.
She is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Sexton is accused of stabbing her roommate on July 16 during an argument in the 500 block of 11th Street. According to court records, she was placed on probation 10 days prior in connection with an unrelated a child abuse case.