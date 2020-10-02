ASHLAND Ashland Police picked up a 42-year-old woman Wednesday in connection with a May 5 assault, according to jail records.
Dawn M. Walker, of Ashland, was directly indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last month on a sole count of complicity to commit first-degree assault.
A direct indictment is when the Commonwealth’s Attorney presents the case to the grand jury without the case coming up through district court first.
Walker’s co-defendant, Joshua Grubb, 26, also of Ashland, was picked up Sept. 20 on a first-degree assault charge. Grubb is being held on a $100,000 bond, per the jail records.
Walker is being held on $75,000 bond, records show.
(606) 326-2653 |