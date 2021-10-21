ASHLAND A federal grand jury indicted a local woman for meth trafficking earlier this month, according to court records.
Brittany M. Dearfield was indicted Oct. 7 on a sole count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth.
According to her indictment, Dearfield had the methamphetamine on March 16, 2021, in Carter County.
As a part of the indictment, the federal government is moving to seize $4,952 as proceeds from the venture, court records show.
If convicted, Dearfield could face 10 years to life.
