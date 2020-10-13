CATLETTSBURG A woman accused of abandoning her child has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.
Maggie Poppe, 34, of no fixed address, is among the 21 people indicted by a grand jury last week, making for one of the heavier sessions in recent months.
Poppe was directly indicted by the grand jury on a sole count of child abandonment of minor, a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison. A direct indictment is when a grand jury hears evidence about a case without the matter making its way through district court first.
According to her indictment, Poppe abandoned the child on Sept. 24. The case was presented to the grand jury by Ashland Police.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation made by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish probable cause. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Steven M. Halley Jr., 27, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine greater than 2 grams (first offense), one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a defaced firearm and two traffic violations. The grand jury also issued a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Halley, on the basis of prior convictions. That means if convicted on the present charges, Halley could face more jail time.
• Mitchell E. Hicks, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of fraudulent use of a credit card between $500 and $10,000 in value, theft by failure to make a required disposition on property and theft of less than $500 in value.
• Jennifer Craft, 25, of Flatwoods, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband. The grand jury also issued a second-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Craft, which could result in more jail time if convicted.
• Justin Hood, 37, of Cannonsburg, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband. Hood was indicted in a separate case on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), second-offense DUI and a traffic violation.
• Mark Browning, 62, of Coal Grove, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• William H. Price, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of mail theft. The grand jury also issued a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Price due to prior convictions. That means more jail time if convicted on the present charge.
• Jordan C. Erby, 38, of Charleston, West Virginia, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and one count of shoplifting less than $500.
• Charles R. Pealer, 43, of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first-offense) and one count of public intoxication.
• Robert D. Halley, 51, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine and a traffic violation.
• Jessica D. White, 31, of Grayson, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense).
• William M. Boyd, 57, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason S. Carpenter, 40, of Chesapeake, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property and one count of public intoxication.
• Jesse Menshouse, 22, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Stephen L. Robertson, 37, no address listed, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Scott A. Gussler, 38, no address listed, was indicted in two separate on sole counts of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Christopher S. Carrel and Linda Carrel, 32 and 30, respectively, of Catlettsburg, were indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense). Christopher Carrel was also indicted one count of first-offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and three traffic violations. The grand jury also issued a second-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Carrel.
• James W. Powers, 37, of Flatwoods, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carey Banks, 34, of Ashland, was indicted on three counts of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense) and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine.
• Zachary R. Short, 23, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of second-degree assault.
• Christopher L. Bevins, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid and one count of first-degree criminal mischief. The grand jury also issued a persistent felony offender enhancement against Bevins as well.