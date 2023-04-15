CATLETTSBURG A woman in connection with the overdose death of a 2-year-old was arraigned on first-degree manslaughter Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Brittney Lynn Copodonna, 34, of Ona, West Virginia, appeared via video conference from Boyd County Detention Center to formally hear the reading of charges she faces following the death of an infant in her custody.
Copodonna was appointed the Department of Public Advocacy for representation.
Once appointed, Attorney Caleb Hurt entered a not guilty plea and requested a bond modification as Copodonna’s is currently set at $100,000.
Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis said Copodonna scored moderately on a failure to appear risk assessment and was wanted out of Ohio for failing to appear on a larceny charge making her “ineligible from my point of view,” Judge Davis said.
Davis then asked Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Conn the circumstances of the case and the prosecution’s stance on modifying the currently set bond.
Conn said the case was difficult for him to even discuss.
“It’s involving the death of an infant boy in her custody,” Conn began, adding that “it’s an inexcusable death.” The boy allegedly ingested fentanyl.
According to previous reports, the infant was found unresponsive on Greentree Court. After being transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center, the child was pronounced deceased.
Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond said this was the youngest overdose case originating in Boyd County.
“There’s no need to deviate from the set bond,” Judge Davis responded after determining Copodonna was previously convicted for attempted escape and announced her a danger to the community.
Copodonna is also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of an unspecified drug and possession of cocaine.
Copodonna’s first pre-trial conference was scheduled for May 26.
She faces 20 years in prison if convicted of first-degree manslaughter, a class B felony.