CATLETTSBURG An Ohio woman struck out after Ashland Police said she struck her boyfriend’s head Sunday afternoon.
Police say at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Heather Estep, 54, bashed her boyfriend across the head with a wooden bat in the parking lot of a tanning salon on 13th Street.
Court records show the Willow Wood woman was found sitting in a pickup truck when police arrived. Upon being questioned, Estep told officers she and the victim got into an argument, which escalated into her hitting him with the bat.
She then showed officers the bat, stained with blood, according to her criminal citation.
Estep was booked Sunday afternoon at the Boyd County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree assault. Bond has been set at $5,000, per the online jail records.
Online jail records lists identifying characteristics such as height, weight and age. It does not list Estep’s batting average.
