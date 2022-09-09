ASHLAND A 35-year-old woman pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges, in exchange for a six-year sentence.
Cherish Lewis, address unknown, pleaded guilty before Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis to one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and one count of trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth.
A first-offense heroin trafficking charge was reduced to simple possession in the plea agreement.
Lewis faced 23 years in prison. She asked to be sentenced that day — the judge obliged.
According to jail records, Lewis was booked on Feb. 25.
