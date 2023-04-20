CATLETTSBURG A Worthington woman who pleaded guilty last month in connection to an October 2022 police pursuit that resulted in shots fired was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison.
Brittany N. Woodel, 27, was sentenced by Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent to serve her prison term, after attorneys reached a restitution amount.
Woodel was convicted of fleeing police, DUI, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Once released, she'll have to serve four days on the DUI, too.
Upon release, Woodel will have to pay $2,215 in restitution.
A deputy with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office pulled over Woodel on Oct. 26, 2022.
Woodel put the pickup truck into reverse and nearly ran over the deputy, leading him to pull his gun and fire. No one was injured in the shooting.
A police chase ensued, resulting in Woodel crashing her pickup into a home on Beech Street in Ashland.