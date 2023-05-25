ASHLAND A Rush woman pleaded guilty Thursday to drug distribution charges, resulting in a 10-year prison sentence.
Shelbi Gentry, 22, pleaded guilty in Boyd County Circuit Court to two counts of fentanyl trafficking and one count of trafficking in less than 2 grams of meth. Facing a max of 20 years in prison, she agreed to serve 10.
Gentry and 25-year-old Brandon Caudill were arrested Feb. 6 during a raid in the 1800 block of Belmont Street in Ashland.
According to the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force, the two were under investigation starting in 2022.
Following the guilty plea, Gentry was sentenced Thursday to serve her term.
Caudill’s case is still pending.