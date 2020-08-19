A woman was found deceased in her room at the Greenbo Lodge on Wednesday. Greenup County Coroner Neil Wright said the woman was staying at the lodge, but failed to check out at the scheduled checkout time.
After some time had passed, staff checked the room and found her deceased. Wright said that at this time there is no suspicion of foul play, but it is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police and the Greenup County Coroner's Office.
The woman's body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, and her name is not being released until all of her family has been notified.