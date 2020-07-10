CATLETTSBURG A Flatwoods woman was accused early Friday of barging into a house and firing a gun inside a bedroom, according to a criminal citation.
Ashland Police said the woman forced herself inside a home in the 2700 block of Blackburn Avenue and assaulted several people inside the house, and then fired a gun.
Eight people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to court records.
When police arrived at the home at around 6:20 a.m., they found 43-year-old Angela Dawn Adams standing on the front porch of the home, court records show. Based on the description of the assailant, officers immediately detained Adams at the scene, the citation states.
At the time of her arrest, Adams only had a cell phone, court records show.
Adams was charged in district court with first-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment. Online jail records show she is being held without bond at the Boyd County Detention Center.
