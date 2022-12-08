GRAYSON A West Virginia woman was booked into Carter County Detention Center Monday afternoon on charges of murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment following a 2021 fatal single-car accident.
According to court documents, Crystal D. Hodge, 37, of Princeton, was traveling in Carter County, eastbound on I-64, at a high rate of speed during inclement weather conditions.
Previous reports indicate that Kentucky State Police revealed that Hodge was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash.
Prosecutors allege that Hodge played a direct role in the death of an 8-year-old and seriously injuring an 11-year-old when Hodge lost control of her SUV and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to flip several times.
KSP said that the 8-year-old was not wearing a restraint device and was ejected from the vehicle, resulting in his death.
Hodge was picked up in Beckley, West Virginia, on an arrest warrant after being indicted by a Carter County grand jury last month.
Hodge is currently held without bond.
Court records reveal that Hodge's attorney, Robert W. Miller, has entered a motion for bond — stating that the "tragic accident" transpired on a "bridge frozen over" on I-64.
Miller argues that nearly two years (22 months) passed before any formal charges were issued against Hodge and that during that time period Hodge had to recover from her own injuries sustained in the accident and "deep grief and depression" due to the loss of her child.
With information available, it's unclear if the minors killed and injured in the accident are of any relation to Hodge, with only their initials listed in the indictment as W.H., C.H. and K.H.
Hodge's counsel makes note of a back injury, notifying the court in his motion for bond that Hodge broke several vertebra in her back in the accident and returned to work as a hospital surgical technician a year after the wreck.
Hodge is set for arraignment in Carter County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
