CATLETTSBURG An Ashland woman was arraigned on a sole count of attempted murder Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Previous reports indicate Lauren E. Sexton, 34, had been placed on probation for child abuse about 10 days prior to the current accusation that she stabbed her roommate multiple times.
Todd Kelley, Chief of Ashland Police, previously reported officers responded to the 500 block of 11th Street due to reports of a stabbing, supposedly discovering a verbal argument had escalated to attempted murder, per previous reports.
Prior to Sexton stabbing the woman multiple times in the arms and legs, she allegedly texted a neighbor saying she had intentions of doing so.
Sexton reportedly was on scene during APD's arrival but, with information available, it's unclear as to how she was determined as the perpetrator.
Sexton was indicted, or formally charged, by a grand jury on the sole count of attempted murder about a week after her July 17 arrest.
On July 6, Sexton pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree child abuse and received five years of probation. If convicted of the latest offense, Sexton will be required to spend five years in prison for violating her probation conditions in that case.
On Thursday, Sexton's attorney, Paul Knipp, waived a formal reading of Sexton's charge and entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.
While initially booked with a $100,000 bond, Vincent bumped it to $500,000 on Thursday.
If Sexton was to post bond, she would be under full court monitoring and is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.
Sexton was re-docketed for Sept. 14 for a pre-trial conference for the attempted murder case and for a separate probation revocation hearing.
She faces 20 years in prison if convicted on the attempted murder charge.
