ASHLAND A woman from Hoods Creek is facing 20 years in prison after being picked up on an indictment warrant over the weekend charging her with giving drugs to a child under 16 years of age.
Dnaielle R. Kirchdorfer, 34, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor involving illicit substance less than 16 years of age. Court records show the case was investigated by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.
On Friday, Kentucky State Police apprehended Kirchdorfer during a traffic stop on Kirk Street in Ashland. During a search of her purse, police turned up drugs and syringes, court records show.
In addition to the class B transaction felony, Kirchdorfer was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription drug in an improper container.
She’s being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.