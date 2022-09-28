ASHLAND A Louisville woman has been charged in an 2019 acid attack in Ashland, according to the Boyd County Commonwealth Attorneys Office.
Syrell S. Nunnally was directly indicted last week by a Boyd County grand jury on charges of complicity to commit first-degree assault and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
According to contemporary reports from the incident, a woman received chemical burns in the area of Ringo Street and Carter Avenue in May 2019. The victim was taken to Cincinnati for treatment.
On Tuesday, Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley confirmed Nunnally was charged in connection with the attack.
Reports from Louisville show Nunnally was once accused of robbing a bank by threatening a teller with a supposed bomb.
Nunnally is being held at the Boyd County Detention on a $75,000 bond.