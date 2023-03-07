ASHLAND Ashland Police had already stopped Clarence Wilkerson once in the lead-up to his arrest and death on Saturday, according to the woman who took the video posted on TikTok.
Wilkerson, 34, of Ashland, had a bench warrant out for his arrest when he was taken into custody by Ashland Police late Saturday morning.
Bethany Bowman shot a six-minute video of the incident, wherein Wilkerson appeared to be passing out and could barely hobble to the car. Wilkerson is reported to have later died at King's Daughters Medical Center. Family members called his death a result of neglect on the part of the five officers on the scene.
Bowman said Tuesday that Wilkerson and his girlfriend were living in their car at the boat ramp in the area of 48th Street in Ashland, less than a quarter of a mile away from her trailer on Boyd Street.
She said Wilkerson would frequent her home, stopping by to shoot the breeze and play video games while he waited to pick up his girlfriend from work.
On March 2, Bowman said she called the couple to come over and hang out. They came over and were stopped by an Ashland Police Officer who Bowman said she had seen circling the trailer court earlier.
The officer searched their car, but ultimately let the couple go after Clarence Wilkerson provided him identifying information of another family member.
"I think he was scared and, being Black, I can see why now," she said.
The following day, she walked to Dollar General and saw a traffic stop wherein one of the citizens was recording his interaction with the police.
"When what happened happened, I remembered that so I started recording," she said. "It's crazy how that worked out."
On Saturday, March 4, she said Wilkerson stopped by her house at 10:32 a.m., rousing both herself and her boyfriend from their sleep. During his time at her home, Bowman said Wilkerson appeared healthy.
"He had color to his skin, he wasn't sweating or anything," she said. "I knew he had a heart condition and I had seen him have episodes in the past, but he was always able to self-soothe to get out of them."
When Wilkerson left the home at 11:45 a.m., Bowman said she heard voices outside. It took her roughly 30 seconds to get her shoes on and go outside to see what's happening.
She said by that point, Wilkerson had ran around her trailer, picked up the main drive and ran down the road toward the railroad tracks. Bowman said APD Officer Jon McCormick took off after him, but wound up clotheslining himself on the awning of the trailer.
He ran up an embankment next to the tracks and ran through a thicket ending at the corner of a chainlink fence and a concrete barrier bordering Bobby's Mulch, according to Bowman.
Kenny Clark, a resident at the trailer park, had a perfect view of where police took him into custody. He said he heard noise outside and looked out his window to see officers helping Wilkerson up and handcuffing.
As they walked through the thicket toward the drive, Clark said he heard Wilkerson say he needed to stop to get his breath.
"They didn't rough house him or anything," Clark said. "I used to be wild and young. I've been rough housed myself. It was nothing like that."
From the time Wilkerson ran until when he returned to the police cruiser, Bowman estimated five minutes elapsed. She said by the time officers returned with Wilkerson to the trailer, he needed to sit down.
"They already knew he was in distress by then," she said.
That's when Bowman started recording the video of the arrest at 12:02 p.m. The video depicts officers standing around Wilkerson as he appears to pass out. Around three minutes into the video, they load him into the cruiser and at about the five-minute mark they go back to their respective squad cars. At the 5:40 mark, the cruiser containing Wilkerson is seen driving off, with no lights on.
Here is the link to the video (warning: language, disturbing content): https://www.tiktok.com/@bethanybowman948/video/7206757993679981866.
Bowman said she feels complicit in Wilkerson's death, stating that instead of videotaping what happened, she should've called 911.
"All of us standing there watching this, somebody should've called 911," she said. "I should have. I'll carry that guilt to the grave."
Since posting the video onto social media, Bowman said she's been facing backlash.
"I'm not one to be brow-beaten into silence," she said. "I'll stand up and tell it like it is."
Despite what happened, Bowman said she's not anti-police.
"There's some police officers out there who are kind, compassionate and want to serve people," she said. "We didn't see that here Saturday."
(606) 326-2653 |