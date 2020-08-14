GREENUP A South Shore woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after court records show she beat her on-again-off-again boyfriend with a tire iron to collect a debt.
At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Greenup County deputies were dispatched to Ky. 7 for reports that a man had been beaten with a tire iron.
The victim told police he was walking along Big White Oak Road when someone pulled up next to him, got out and whacked him in the head and ribs with the tool, court records show. Deputies noted marks near his neck, a criminal citation states.
Through further investigation, deputies developed 19-year-old Alexis S. Brown as a suspect in the assault.
During questioning at her home, Brown told deputies she and the victim had an on-off relationship over the past four years, records show. She said the day prior, the victim had left with her debit card, the citation states.
Brown told deputies when she confronted the victim, he pulled a knife on her, records show. So she took a tire iron out of the car and hit him in the knee, sending him to the ground, the citation states.
She then bashed his head, records show.
Brown told officers she then took his wallet out, got her bank card and some money and tossed the billfold back to him, the citation states. Deputies also wrote Brown admitted to taking a lighter and a knife from the victim as well.
Brown is being held on the second-degree assault charge at the Greenup County Detention Center on no bond, according to the jail website.
Sheriff Matt Smith said he does not know the medical status of the victim at this time, but he hopes for a full recovery.
(606) 326-2653 |