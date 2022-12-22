ASHLAND An Ashland woman was arrested on felony charges early Thursday morning after she was accused of driving intoxicated with an infant in the back seat.
According to court documents, an officer with the Ashland Police Department made contact with Alecia N. Fredrick, 33, of Ashland, after being dispatched to the 100 block of 17th street in reference to an intoxicated female.
While circling the block searching for Fredrick, the officer wrote that he observed a Chevrolet HHR make a wrong-way turn off Winchester Avenue and onto 18th Street.
The officer reported that the vehicle was traveling in the opposite lane and was driving head-on toward the officer.
After swerving back into the correct lane before striking the officer’s car, a traffic stop was conducted.
The officer said as he approached the vehicle Fredrick was hysterical, crying loudly that she couldn’t locate the Ashland Inn.
The odor of alcohol was present on Fredrick, the officer noted, adding that an infant child was sitting in the back seat, unbuckled, in a child restraint system that was not secured to the seat.
After conducted a field sobriety test, Fredrick was determined to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest.
In the arrest citation, the officer wrote that Fredrick endangered the infant’s life and his when Fredrick allegedly drove into oncoming traffic.
On top of the failed sobriety test, the officer noted that an open can of beer was located in the front cupholder of the HHR.
Fredrick was booked into Boyd County Detention Center around 5 a.m. on Thursday and is charged with DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment, driving on a suspended license and other charges relating to the infant being unrestrained in the vehicle.
If convicted on the wanton endangerment charge, Fredrick could serve up to five years in prison.