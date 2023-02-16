GREENUP A woman accused of reckless homicide was officially arraigned Thursday in Greenup County Circuit Court.
Tina Kay Reed, 37, of Greenup, was indicted last week in the shooting of Shane Fritz, 33, of Greenup.
According to the indictment, Reed fired a handgun at a residence near Jeffs Valley on Sept. 27, 2022, that resulted in Fritz’s death.
Reed was booked into Greenup County Detention Center on Feb. 10 but was released after posting a $5,000 property bond.
On Thursday, Reed was appointed representation by the Department of Public Advocacy and a formal reading of her charges was waived.
Charles D. Oppenheimer, Reed’s attorney, entered a not-guilty plea on Reed’s behalf.
Reed remains free on bond and was instructed by Circuit Judge Brian McCloud to abide by her current bond conditions and to stay in contact with Oppenheimer.
Reed is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in late March.