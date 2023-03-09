GRAYSON An Ashland woman was picked up on an indictment warrant out of Carter County in the 1000 block of Stella Drive in Ashland on Monday.
Sandra Arlene Bayes, 56, was indicted by a Carter County grand jury on charges of engaging in organized crime, trafficking more than 4 grams of cocaine and trafficking carfentanil or fentanyl.
Bayes was lodged in the Carter County Detention Center after being picked up by a Boyd County Sheriff’s detective in front of her apartment.
The detective wrote in an arrest citation that Bayes was known to have had an active indictment warrant and was taken into custody without incident.
Bayes was on the Carter County Circuit Court docket for arraignment on Wednesday before Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips.
Engaging in organized crime is a class B felony in the state of Kentucky and carries a punishment of up to 10 to 20 years in prison.
The two alleged drug trafficking offenses are class C felonies and have Bayes facing five to 10 years in prison if convicted.