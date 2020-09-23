CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury issued an indictment last week in the case of a 32-year-old woman accused of starving a dog to death.
The dog was locked in an apartment between March 12 and March 25 without food or water, according to Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley.
Chanda Smith, address unknown, was charged by panel with torture of a dog leading to physical injury or death. If convicted, Smith could face between one and five years in prison for the offense.
Court records show the case was investigated by the Ashland Police Department.
Jail records show Smith is still at liberty.
(606) 326-2653 |