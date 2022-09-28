CATLETTSBURG A former child care worker accused of abusing children appeared in a packed Boyd County District Court on Wednesday.
The families of the victims were in attendance as Rosemary Gehringer took the stand alongside her attorney, Michael “Frenchie” Curtis.
The defendant is a former employee of the South Ashland Resource Center.
Gehringer’s counsel advised the court that they were waiting on a criminal competency evaluation before proceeding.
Gehringer is facing three counts of harassment-physical contact (no injury) after she is accused of abusing three children, including a non-verbal 3-year-old. The parents said Gehringer was seen on video throwing, pushing and restraining small children in February. It’s also documented in a Cabinet for Health and Family Services report.
The victims’ parents believe Gehringer should be facing third-degree criminal abuse, saying, although that qualifies as a misdemeanor, it is a more serious charge than what she’s facing now.
On Wednesday, Boyd District Judge Scott Reese said Gehringer is facing three separate charges for the three separate victims.
Judge Reese also asked counsel what was taking so long in getting Gehringer evaluated to see if she was competent to stand trial.
Curtis told the judge some clients have waited as long as a year.
“It’s unreal,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Conn said.
Gehringer currently has an appointment for a neuro-psych exam in January but the court is hoping to see a quicker turnaround.
“We have all the discovery,” Curtis said, “but we cannot proceed until she’s found competent or not.
“Competency and criminal responsibility is the only thing holding us up,” Curtis added.
Prosecutors requested a review hearing set for 30 days out to stay on track and requested the judge call a member of the cabinet to appear to estimate a possible date for evaluation in the matter.
The case was brought to court in April and Gehringer was officially arraigned in May.
Judge Reese set the review for Oct. 26.