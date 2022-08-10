IRONTON Just like the train carrying students to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the Harry Potter themed Wizardfest is steaming along the tracks and will pull into the station on Nov. 12 and 13 in Ironton.
The annual event is a celebration of all things Harry Potter, made by fans for fans.
Downtown Ironton is transformed into the “wizarding world,” complete with fanciful vendor stalls filled with potions, trinkets and amulets. Cosplayers roam the streets, blacksmiths and other artisans ply their trades and wizard themed entertainment abounds.
The festival includes wizarding themed events, shows, classes and culinary items. A comprehensive list can be found on the Ironton Wizardfest Facebook page.
Brad Bear, the lead for the group putting on the event, said most vendors at Wizardfest sell handcrafted items, many locally made.
“We have everything from wood workers to soap makers, and we also have blacksmiths and broom makers. A lot of the Appalachian crafts that we all know and love, the old mountain arts, fit into the theme beautifully,” he said. “And then we have people who are using new technologies that are crafting with laser machines and 3D printers.”
“The festival is a fun way to expose people to, and educate them about, our (Appalachian) culture. Harry Potter is a good way to teach younger generations about parts of their own heritage,” he added. “It’s a great way to showcase our people and culture, even to ourselves,”
Event tickets are on sale at irontonwizardfest.com and can be purchased at the gate. Tickets for the Wizard’s Ball can be purchased online.