Kentucky’s attorney general was already in a unique position — he was the first Republican elected to the office since 1944 and the first African American AG in the commonwealth; not to mention his youth (he’s 35).
Then 2020, his first full year, dealt a blow that affected everyone (COVID-19) and a tragic occurrence in Louisville that sparked protests — and riots — in the state and nation. Cameron paused as he used a word that is truly an understatement. However, it’s not surprising because he operates much like a quarterback who keeps his poise in the pocket.
“Eventful. The best way to sum it up is an eventful year,” he said on Thursday, exactly a year after he was sworn in. “There were not always easy answers, but we have a responsibility to stand up for the rule of the law. We have, in my estimation, dispensed that responsibility without fear or favor.”
Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman was shot and killed in her home in March. After a months-long process, Cameron concluded police were justified in returning fire after Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, shot first. The only officer who faced charges was Brett Hankison, who fired into a neighboring apartment.
Cameron received “serious, credible threats” and hired a security team in October. At least one threat led to criminal charges.
“There are going to be people who don’t always agree with your decision,” Cameron said, “and some of the coarse language and vitriol is to be expected. But when it starts to impact and attack family members, that’s when you have to have tough conversations with family members.
“I hate it for my wife and my mother and others, but I said from the very beginning, we’re going to conduct without fear or favor. Regardless of how deep the challenges are, we’re committed to that mantra.”
Cameron and Gov. Andy Beshear have had their share of disputes over pandemic-related mandates by the governor. Lately, they’ve been at odds about is Beshear halting in-person classes at religious schools. The issue reached the Supreme Court, where it ultimately declined Cameron’s challenge.
“I have things to do in my position, he has things to do in his position,” Cameron said. “I respect the role Gov. Beshear has. I’m all about standing up and defending constitutional liberties. What I do is simply a function of us doing the responsible thing by the United States Constitution.”
In a phone interview with The Daily Independent, Cameron outlined some of his goals for 2021, including pushing a new media campaign regarding human trafficking called “Your Eyes Save Lives.”
“We have to have 360(-degree) awareness when it comes to human trafficking,” Cameron said.
Other orders of business in the new year include holding opioid distributors accountable, putting a microscope on child abuse/neglect and protecting religious freedom, such as in the case of the private schools.
“We must continue preserving and defending the Constitution,” he said. “It’s incredibly important.”
