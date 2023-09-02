Ann and Jim Wiseman will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall in Ashland.
The celebration is hosted by their children, Wendy Luckett (Danny), Rusty Wiseman, Jennifer Nance (Terry) and Jane Strader (Jason).
Ann and Jim also are blessed with five granddaughters: Brittany Bentine, Shelby Rayls (Zak), Abby Morris (Tyler), Kathryn McGlone and Lisanna Strader; four grandsons, Will Luckett, Ben Luckett, LaBryant Strader and Jaylan Strader; two great-granddaughters, Lilly Evans and Sunnie Morris; two great-grandsons, Winston Rayls and Murphy Morris.
Our parents have an amazing love story starting in the seventh grade, marriage in Sept. 3, 1963, and now 60 years later, they’d love friends to stop by and celebrate with them.