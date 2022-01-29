ASHLAND While state road crews made short work of Friday’s meandering snow, motorists are asked to watch out for black ice come Saturday morning.
Allen Blair, spokesman for state roads in northeast Kentucky, said state crews hit the roads early Friday morning, plowing and treating the roadways as the snow came down. Due to the light snowfall, crews were able to keep the main roads — such as I-64, U.S. 23 and U.S. 60 — clear from the get go, Blair said.
As of early Friday afternoon, Blair said crews were targeting “Priority C” roads in lower populated areas such as Bear Creek and Durbin. Barring any significant snowfall over night, Blair said the roads should be clear.
However, with temperature expected to dip to 10 degrees and below overnight into Saturday morning, Blair cautioned motorists to watch for black ice.
“Hopefully the salt treatment will prevent refreezing on the roads and hopefully there will be a wind to dry conditions out,” Blair said. “We are keeping our crews on alert and on call for any issues that come up.”
Blair said if the road looks wet, it could be icy. He also cautioned motorists to watch their speed, leave 5 seconds between themselves and the next car and to be very cautious when traveling over bridges.
“If you get into a skid, remember to steer into it,” Blair said.
In the city of Ashland, City Manger Mike Graese said five crews were mobilized to keep up with the roads during the snowfall. During the winter months, the roads department keeps one employee on duty overnight for any potential issues, Graese said.
When snow is in the forecast, there is a surge in personnel to deal with it on a 24-hour basis, Graese said.
Over all, the city streets were cleared rather quickly, Graese said. He said the salt supply is holding well in case of another refreeze.
“I think the city and other local governments learned its lesson last year with the ice storm and we have more on hand,” Graese said.
In Greenup County, Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter said by the time his crews hit the roads in the morning, the state crews had already cleared the main routes. He said road crews were making short work of the side roads and laying down plenty of salt to avoid refreezing.
“I’m one of the luckiest judge-executives in the country to have a crew like that,” he said. “Joe Taylor and his guys at the road department are some of the best.”
On Friday, law enforcement around the area reported few accidents — Boyd Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said his agency had about five non-injury accidents while Greenup Sheriff Matt Smith reported a couple fender benders.
However, Smith did have a cautionary report about ice on the roads.
“A guy the other night came around a bend and skidded on some ice and went over a guard rail into the shallow end of a pond,” Smith said. “He was able to kick the back window out and get out — he’s OK, but the car isn’t.”
Smith added, “You have to be careful with these slick spots on the road.”
