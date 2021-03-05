The Boyd County Fiscal Court initiated a winter storm clean-up effort for the county, including Ashland and Catlettsburg, after recent storms caused extensive damage throughout the county.
Beginning Monday, residents can drop off tree-related debris to the Boyd County Roads Department at 12327 Anthony Drive in Ashland. It will be available Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
According to a press release issued by the City of Ashland, City of Catlettsburg and Boyd County Government, if you are unable to haul your tree-related debris to the designated drop-off, you may request a curbside pickup by calling 1-844-519-2693. Tree-related debris must be stacked and readily available within 10 feet of the curb or roadway in order to qualify for curbside pickup. Delays may occur.
A to-be-determined company will be awarded a contract to manage the clean-up operation. In doing so, it will work with local contractors to expedite the clean-up needs and “prepare our county for a safe and enjoyable summer,” stated the press release.
Contractors working on the clean-up as part of this particular initiative will not ask for any payment. Contact local law enforcement if asked for payment.
Again, this pertains to tree-related debris only, not garbage.