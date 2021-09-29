When Johnson Central’s football team fell short in its quest for a Class 4A state title in Bowling Green in 2016, Jim Matney quoted scripture — as he was prone to do.
“The Bible (Proverbs 29:18) says, where there’s no vision — which, it’s talking about what we call dreams — the people will perish,” Matney said.
Matney had an unwavering vision for his football and wrestling teams — and don’t forget his Cal Ripken baseball teams — to succeed.
Those dreams came to fruition with multiple state championships on both the football field and wrestling mat, but he’ll be remembered for so much more than that.
Matney died at age 62 on Tuesday after a monthlong battle with COVID-19. He also suffered from a stroke as health issues mounted over the last few weeks.
An eastern Kentucky coaching icon, Matney loved his boys from the mountains. He guided his football Golden Eagles to five consecutive state finals appearances, claiming victory in two of them.
Matney led Sheldon Clark to 124 victories over 20 seasons — the Cardinals went 0-10 in his first fall in 1984 — before taking the helm at Johnson Central in 2004.
“The preeminent thing in my choosing to come to Johnson Central was the fact that they had gone four years and they had won two ball games,” Matney told The Daily Independent in 2016. “And I saw holler kids, a bunch of small-town kids. I saw them struggling. It was the factor that kept me here.”
Matney — who was an avid reader and a top-notch chess player — considered law school before devoting a career to education and coaching.
Above all, his closest companions say, he was a family man.
The school released a statement, which opened with the following: “Today, our Johnson Central Eagle Family is heartbroken as we come to terms with the loss of a wonderful man and a remarkable coach. Most important, our hearts, love and concern are with Debby, Dalton and Carson.”
“Seeing him outside of football, the way he was with students at Johnson Central, and the way he was at home was he was a family guy, and he loved his wife and boys unconditionally,” said Justin Arms, who coached alongside Matney for 13 seasons. Arms played at Paintsville High School and later at Pikeville College. He became Matney’s top defensive coach, serving as D-coordinator for seven years before becoming the high school’s principal this year.
Shortly after Matney was admitted to the hospital in late August, he and Arms had a text exchange in which Matney wanted Arms to run the team in his absence. However, it was too much for the new principal.
“That weighed very heavy on me,” Arms said.
Steve Trimble, a former Johnson County Superintendent, has been the interim coach. Recently, Trimble asked Arms to assist again. Arms accepted, and is now a defensive analyst in the press box, where he’ll be this Friday night when Johnson Central hosts Clay County in a district matchup.
Johnson Central is 1-1 under Trimble’s direction.
Matney amassed a 309-132 record at Sheldon Clark and Johnson Central. The former Kentucky Football Coach of the Year ranks 11th all-time in KHSAA history.
Philip Haywood is No. 1 on that list. The Belfry coach, whose teams have collected 458 W’s, worked alongside Matney for one month at Belfry — Matney’s alma mater — when Matney was an assistant for the Pirates. That was right before Sheldon Clark hired Matney.
“I was very saddened by the loss,” Haywood said. “We all have been concerned for some time. ... It’s a big loss to the area and obviously, to his family, to his school and to the game he loved so much.
“He was a great football coach. ... We are all aware of his coaching prowess and how hard his kids play for him,” he added.
Haywood recognized Matney off the field, too, as “a great father and a man of faith. ... We’ve had some great battles over the years. I have the utmost respect for him as a coach, but as a person, my respect is even higher.”
Fellow state championship football coach Tony Love, of Ashland, spent two-plus decades as the Tomcats’ defensive coordinator before becoming the top ’Cat.
Johnson Central and Ashland engaged in hard-fought clashes annually from 2005-18, including one-point Golden Eagle triumphs in 2009, 2012 and 2015.
“As a defensive coordinator, I spent hundreds and hundreds of hours trying to figure out schemes to slow it down,” Love said of Matney’s wishbone offense. “He was so good at seeing what you were doing; he had the counter move before you could get your feet set. Then the ad-libbing, using kids in certain ways in getting the ball.”
Love said Matney helped him get accustomed to the world of coaching high school wrestling — even though Matney kept his tricks of the trade close to the vest.
“He was a pretty private guy when it comes to his program,” Love said. “But he really wanted wrestling to get strong in eastern Kentucky. ... He really jockeyed for our guys in a lot of situations to be seeded the right way in tournaments.”
Blake Gamble wrestled and played football for Matney. The 2018 Tony Curnutte Memorial Male Sportsman of the Year was a five-time region wrestling champion — he gives ample credit to Matney.
“I played basketball my sixth-grade year — it was the only year I played — and (Matney) pulled me off to the side, and was bragging on me. He said, ‘Don’t ever step foot on the basketball floor again. You’re gonna wrestle,’” Gamble said.
Gamble initially went to Morehead State to study education, but he boomeranged to the Central side of Paint Creek thanks to Matney.
“He wasn’t having it,” Gamble said. Matney helped Gamble get his classes switched to online, and he was back home. He became Matney’s assistant in both wrestling and football. Gamble is now student-teaching at Johnson Central. He aims to have a career in special education and coaching.
“Coach Matney is genuinely one of the greatest people I’ve ever met,” Gamble said. “He’d do anything possible to help you — not just me, but countless others. Aside from my dad (Darren), he’s by far the most influential man in my life.”
Arms and Gamble both said Matney will be impossible to replace.
As for how he’ll be remembered, said Arms: “An unbelievable competitor, a winning spirit, but also a huge heart.”
A huge heart is exactly what he sought in a student athlete, said JCHS Athletic Director Tommy McKenzie.
“He always said, ‘Give me the kids with the biggest heart,’” McKenzie said. “We don’t always want the biggest, the fastest or strongest kid. He wanted the toughest kids. In his mind, that described the kids of eastern Kentucky. If you knew him at all, it’s exactly how he was. He had the heart of a lion. He never quit and he never settled for second best. He was always fighting for his program and for his kids. He was able to relate to them like no coach could ever do.”
Matney put that “heart of a lion” to work over the past month, fighting for his life.
Arms said he’d want his team to keep fighting, too. That’s why they’ll play Friday.
Matney would always want his family to keep fighting. Sister in-law Janette Jude indicated in a Facebook post that’s exactly what they’ll do.
“We’re heartbroken, but we’ll get through this,” she said. “We have so many of you who I know will be there for us all. Please pray for peace, comfort and strength for us.”
Football field lights — even at UK’s Kroger Field, where Matney and the Golden Eagles edged Boyle County for a state crown in 2019 — shined across the commonwealth at 7:30 Tuesday night to honor the legendary coach.
