FLATWOODS The Boy Scouts of America Troop 165 officially recognized the accomplishments of several of their members on Friday at the Advanced United Methodist Church in Flatwoods.
Four of the scouts (Christopher Conley, Caleb Hammond, Matthew Jones and Jeffrey Nance) recently earned the most difficult honor in scouting — Eagle Scout.
Each of the competent, determined and dedicated young men went well beyond what was required to earn the honor, which was a feat in itself. Earning the top honor requires planning and dedication over the course of many years.
“We are very proud to recognize four Eagle Scouts this evening,” Troop 165 Scout Master Keith Hammond said on Friday. Hammond said each scout had earned the honor and had been recognized for it previously, but until recently COVID-19 had prevented holding the ceremony he believes the young men richly deserve.
“Jeffrey, Matthew and Caleb started this troop,” Hammond said. “They came from Cub Scouts together and worked their way up to Eagle Scout. Christopher came in a year behind them, but he has put in the work to catch up and earn his Eagle Scout. And so, we are recognizing them all together.”
Troop 165 is driven to accomplish, while all of the scouts learn and enjoy the benefits of the organization. Hammond said that another scout has already earn his Eagle Scout, but they were unable to recognize him at the Friday ceremony because his paperwork had not been sent back yet from Boy Scouts of America.
“And,” Hammond said proudly, “we have three more scouts that are really close to earning theirs as well.”
An impressive tally of achievers when the difficulty of the accomplishment is considered. Part of the official requirements are to earn a total of 21 merit badges (10 more than required for the Life rank), including these 13 merit badges: First Aid, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, Communication, Cooking, Personal Fitness, Emergency Preparedness or Lifesaving, Environmental Science or Sustainability, Personal Management, Swimming, Hiking or Cycling, Camping and Family Life. And though this representation alone might imply an extremely driven work ethic (which it does), the new Eagle Scouts themselves talked about how much fun earning the honor was, and how grateful they are for what they have learned.
“it is a lot of hard work,” Eagle Scout Caleb Hammond, of Flatwoods, admitted. “But when you consider what you are earning, and what that means, then it doesn’t seem as hard.”
“There is a lot to learn in Boy Scouts,” said Jeffrey Nance, of Greenup. “And we have all learned so many things in Scouting that we will be able to use for the rest of our lives.”
“Learning to lead is a very important thing that we have learned through the years,” Christopher Conley, of Russell, said.
“Earning Eagle Scout has let me experience things that not everyone has the opportunity to experience,” Matthew Jones, of Ashland, said.
All four of Troop 165’s recent Eagle Scouts agree that scouting has helped them to become more well-rounded people in general and has afforded them the opportunity to learn and experience things that they would not have otherwise encountered. And when asked what they would say to parents or guardians who might be considering signing their children up for scouting, they instantly and unanimously said, “Do it.”
The things a scout learns, both directly and indirectly, are priceless, they all agreed.