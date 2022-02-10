GRAYSON Stephanie Bell and Tim Williamson from Windstream were present at the Grayson City Council meeting Tuesday to offer updates on the fiberoptic network project.
“I will come back periodically as we make progress,” Williamson told the council. “Probably every other month, but I am always available to answer any questions the council might have.
“We are ahead of schedule,” Williamson said. “We have the program out of engineering, and has moved to our quality control group. What that means is that they are going through all of the designs and household counts, which will make sure you don’t have too much fiberoptics in one place and not enough in another place. This doesn’t take a lot of time. The work prints are ready, and once it comes out of quality control it goes into the hands of the contractors. So we think that part should start around the first part or middle of March.”
Another point of business covered by the council was consideration and action on generator bids received and opened on Monday. In spite of opening the bidding process, and several contractors exhibiting a desire to bid, only one bid was turned in to the council.
City Clerk Duane Suttles told the council that given shipping and supply issues, even if the bid was approved immediately, it might take six to eight months for the generators to arrive and be installed. The bidder, Mueller Electric out of Ashland, employs local workers to complete projects.