For the second straight Saturday, fierce winds whipped into a frenzy and caused significant damage and power outages throughout the area.
According to Kentucky Power, the windstorm featured gusts with speeds up to 70 mph as it wreaked havoc throughout northeastern Kentucky and the Tri-State.
As many as 21,126 customers were without power at the peak of the storm, according to Kentucky Power. As of Sunday at 6 p.m., 6,400 customers remained without power. The company reported more than 70% of customers were restored in the 24 hours prior to the Sunday evening release.
Wind knocked down electric poles on U.S. 23 in Catlettsburg on Saturday, according to Boyd County Emergency Management. No one was injured, however, a stretch of U.S. 23 was closed for several hours.
At least one tree crashed to the ground in Central Park, which was already closed due to the dangerous forecast.
Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs posted on Facebook regarding damage to a building in Catlettsburg. Center Street was closed from 24th Street to 26th Street due to that incident.
In Greenup County, Tom Clay reported the high winds brought down a picnic shelter in front of Indian Head Rock at the South Shore Rotary Park.
According to Kentucky Power, nearly 610 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external sources responded over the weekend. Additional out-of-state resources joined in the efforts.
Some of the hardest-hit areas in Kentucky Power’s territory were Letcher, Martin, Perry and Pike counties.
