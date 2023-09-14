ASHLAND A portion of Winchester Avenue will begin its journey into a two-lane stretch on Monday.
At Thursday's City Commission meeting, City Manager Mike Graese presented what he called "cartoon slides" to provide a visual into what the approximately 18-month-long project will look like.
Phase A, which begins on Monday, will take away the inner two lanes of Winchester Avenue from 13th to 18th Streets, according to Graese.
With traffic flow blocked in the inner lanes, crews will begin milling that area to make room for the future median.
Graese reassured parking and one-way traffic, each way, will still be available.
During Phase B, projected to start in mid-November, the final median will be laid and milling will begin on the outside lanes, making the already milled inner lanes in Phase A the new traffic flow.
Depending on weather, supply chain and other factors, there is no projected start time for Phase C, which will include maintaining one-way traffic on both sides of the median.
During C, Graese said the contractor will then start demolishing and reconstructing all existing asphalt and curbs "between the walls of the city."
"It's a major undertaking," Graese said.
Graese added the entire street side would not be done at the same time — saying crews would work half a block at a time in order to maintain parking opportunity.
The final stage of the project will be the final paving and installation of five "mini roundabouts."
When all the work is finished, Winchester Avenue parking will feature reverse-angled spots between 14th and 18th Streets.
The streetscapes of 7th through 12th Streets and 18th Street to 21st Street will also be done during this time frame, but not all at once, according to Graese.
"We know the benefits of a two-lane downtown. This is a big deal," Commissioner Josh Blanton said.
Blanton spoke about safety, saying he had witnessed drag racing and the dangers of people driving 45-50 mph and running red lights.
"There's nothing that we're going to do with these intersections that could be any worse than (that)," Blanton said, calling the project a "courageous decision."
Commissioner Amanda Clark was also on board, saying the talk of a two-lane Winchester Avenue has gone on for decades, starting back when it switched to four lanes.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said the beginning of the project was a dream coming to fruition.
And Commissioner Marty Gute offered some reassurance: "I've been after this since Gute's Men's Shop was on Winchester Avenue and Murphy's Dime Store was open," he said, believing the move would be "transformational" for the city.
Earlier in the meeting, Gute told everyone to take a deep breath.
"Don’t be like my mother in-law when I’m up on a ladder," Gute said. "She’ll say 'You missed a spot right there,' and I just wanna say, 'Step off, old lady. Wait 'til the thing's finished.'"
Graese acknowledged that the traffic pattern change would modify behaviors on Monday.
"It’s not going to be convenient," Graese said of a project he referred to as "long and arduous."
The $7.2 million project is mostly funded through grants from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission. The city has $1.2 million in the project.
