To date, the Hershel Woody Williams Scholarship Foundation has awarded 142 scholarships totaling $124,000.
Williams is the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient from West Virginia. According to a press release, he firmly believes America is the greatest country in the world and that the future is in the hands of the country’s youth. Williams has worked with the Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League to establish and maintain this foundation.
The foundation’s purpose is to assist and encourage families of eligible members of the Marine Corps League or descendent of a Marine who perished in the line of duty in West Virginia, according to the release.
John Nanny, Marine veteran and the scholarship foundation chairman for the past 22 years, said it is important to fund students who will go on to achieve great thing or wish to give back to their communities.
The Marine Corps League Department of WV is encouraging young students who are eligible to apply for this scholarship.
Those who are eligible:
• A child, grandchild, stepchild or adopted child of a Marine who died in the line of duty
• A child, grandchild, stepchild or adopted child of a Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League or Marine Corps League Auxiliary active member in good standing
• A member in good standing or spouse of a member in good standing in the Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League
Visit mcleaguedeptofwv.org for more information or to apply.