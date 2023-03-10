ASHLAND It was a time of mourning, a time of praise, a call to action and a call to faith at the memorial service for 34-year-old Clarence “C” Wilkerson on Friday.
About 150 mourners came out to pay their respects to the Ashland man who died in police custody March 4. Those who gave remarks included the Rev. J.D. Crockrel, the Rev. Stanley McDonald, Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins, Ashland for Change activist Audra Thomas, United Way Director Marshall Tyson and Crabbe Elementary Principal Uriah Tolbert.
The Rev. J.D. Crockrel recalled growing up with the Wilkerson sons — La Juan, Clarence and Abdul — in the halls of the Christ Temple Church, where the service was held.
“I’m no fly-by-nighter, I know this family very well,” he said. “We even got kicked out of Sunday school a couple of times. How do you do that?”
“When I think of Clarence, to know Clarence was to love Clarence. He never gave no one any trouble. He was always laughing and he was always respectful. I grew up with these guys, even though I had a calling, I ain’t no different than anyone else. But Clarence always acted nervous around me,” Crockrel said.
“I would try to dab him up, but he’d just give me one those church handshakes,” Crockrel said.
Crockrel then said despite the hurt and the loss left by the death of Wilkerson, people will still cry his name. He then meditated on the meaning of the name Clarence — it can mean clarity, bright or famous, Crockrel said.
“That ain’t no coincidence,” Crockrel said. “Thou shall be a blessing and he was a blessing to all who knew him.”
Then Crockrel stated to the gathered, “Change is coming, but we got one more river to cross.”
Recalling the Israelites’ flight from Egypt in the Old Testament, Crockrel pointed out that after crossing the Red Sea and walking through the wilderness, they still had to cross the River Jordan before making it to the promised land.
Then he stated Moses didn’t have the cleanest record — at the time God called upon him, he had murdered a man and was on the run.
“We look for qualifications for who God uses, but God uses people you think he won’t use,” he said. “God uses the rejected, the people who’ve been shunned.”
Crockrel continued, “When God wanted his people freed, he asked a fugitive, not a mother of the church, not a someone who went to seminary, not a member of the deacon board.”
Moses made excuses to prevent going to the Pharaoh to free his people, Crockrel said. But God assured him He would be on his side.
“You ain’t got to fight as hard as you think, if you open yourself to God,” Crockrel preached. “God don’t work with perfect folk, he works with the messed-up, the jacked-up, the tore-up-from-the-floor-up and he picks them up and he cleans them up and he shows you what He can do.”
“If it wasn’t for God, we’d be locked up — we’d be crazy. But God is good. The fact this family ain’t popped off on anyone shows the power of God,” Crockrel said. “It’s not that they can’t, it’s something is preventing them.”
Crockrel said as the Wilkerson family mourns, the community will gather around them and offer comfort. and when it is time to get to work, Crockell said God will work through them.
“You got to hold onto your faith,” Crockrel said. “The same God that brought you this far will carry you all the way through.”
Crockrel said he will be at the protest at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Broadway Square.
“Preachers, we can say a lot of things, but when I take off my robe and my collar, I need to stand for what is right,” he said. “I’ll be down there with this family to show support.”
The Rev. Stanley McDonald, of the New Hope Baptist Church, said times like this show family isn’t just blood, but is the community surrounding those in need.
“You’re going to weep and we’ll weep with you and when the morning shows joy, we will share that joy with you,” he said. “Forget the tragedy, we are here to celebrate his life and we praise God for that life.”
Audra Thomas, with Ashland for Change, recalled growing up with the Wilkersons as well, stating she played with Clarence on the playground and remembered her uncle Gary coaching him in junior football.
“He was a funny guy, always kind,” she said. “I think of his children and I wish you didn’t have to say goodbye this way. He was a human being; we’re all human beings. Today is about mourning, but the work has begun.”
Added Thomas: “This tri-state region is small. When one of us hurts, we all hurt. We Here. Justice for ‘C.’”
Tolbert assured the family that “God’s got you” and that through Jesus they will heal.
“We’re sorrowful, we’re upset, but God is God and Jesus will fix it. He may not come when you want Him, but He always comes on time,” Tolbert said.
Prior to Tyson leading a prayer, he said he met Clarence and his brother Abdul years ago.
“Clarence had a smile that would light up a room, he had a contagious laughter,” Tyson said.
In his prayer, he asked for the community to come together and “lift his family up and surround them with love.”
Prior to Mayor Matt Perkins giving his remarks, Crockrel stated the family asked for the mayor to speak at the funeral. Alluding to the ongoing investigation into Wilkerson’s death by Kentucky State Police, Crockrel said there were certain things the mayor couldn’t say at this time, but he asked for respect from the attendees.
Perkins offered his condolences to the family on behalf of the commission and the city.
“This death reminds us of the fragility of life,” he said. “I ask that we treat each other with compassion and work to make it a better place for all. I will call for the God of comfort for this family.”
Ben Crump, the Wilkersons’ family attorney, was scheduled to speak but could not make it. Vice mayor Josh Blanton and his wife were also in attendance.