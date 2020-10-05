The Jenny Wiley Festival will be Oct. 7 through 10 in downtown Prestonsburg.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will have some rules to keep participants safe, festival chairman James Allen said.
“We’ve changed the parade. There will be no walking — everybody has to be in a vehicle except a band that might come and the Shriners,” Allen said.
Other rules and sanitation practices will be in place for carnival rides and other activities.
He said there will be about 20 food vendors, down from about 30 last year, because of the extra spacing required for social distancing. He said fewer vendors are participating because they slowed production of crafts, given an uncertain future because of the pandemic.
Turnout is expected to meet or exceed last year’s 9,000 attendees, however, because of the musical acts.
KISS cover band Dressed to Kill will perform on Oct. 9 and Kentucky Headhunters will perform on Oct. 10.
Here is an abbreviated schedule:
Oct. 7
6 p.m. — Rides, pet show.
6:30 p.m. — Mystery Meat Band.
Oct. 8
10 a.m. — Arts and crafts vendors open; marketplace open.
Noon — Lizard Lick Towing Meet and Greet.
6 p.m. — Gospel Night: The Carrol Family, The Kidd Family, 40 Days Quartet.
Oct. 9
10 a.m. — Arts and crafts vendors open; marketplace open.
10:30 a.m. — Food vendors open.
Noon — Lizard Lick Towing Meet and Greet.
6 p.m. — Rides open.
6:30 p.m. — Cornhole tournament; 5K Run (registration at 5:30 p.m.)
6:30 p.m. — The Buzz to open on the main stage for KISS cover band Dressed to Kill.
7:30 p.m. — KISS costume contest, categories for all ages; winners will be announced during the Dressed to Kill concert.
Oct. 10
9 a.m. — Bikeathon.
10 a.m. — Car show; bike show; arts and crafts open; marketplace open.
10:30 a.m. — Food vendors open.
Noon — Lizard Lick Towing Meet and Greet.
3 p.m. — Annual Festival Parade (lineup at 2 p.m.) Grand marshalls will be Barry and Betty Davis, parents of the late Ally Davis.
4 p.m. — Turtle Man Meet and Greet.
5:30 p.m. — On the main stage: Zoe Howard, Georgia Thunderbolts and Kentucky Headhunters.
For schedule details and list of rules and vendors, visit jwfestival.com.