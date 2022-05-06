OLIVE HILL The Kentucky Wildlands and Eastern Kentucky University sent representatives to visit Carter and Elliott County on Wednesday.
Local areas of interest were visited including the Laurel Gorge Heritage Center, Grayson Lake, and Cascade Caves. After touring the area staff members of The Wildlands held a presentation at the Olive Hill Historical Society, which was attended by members of local governments.
The reason for the presentation was to discuss a possible designation to those counties and other adjacent counties which will benefit tourism in all the counties involved and possibly some adjacent counties.
The Kentucky Wildlands is a regional tourism marketing initiative in 41 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky. Marketing Director Farrah Dobbs and Kentucky Wildlands Director Tammie Nazario spoke at length about the benefits of adding the wildlands designation to the region.
“The Kentucky Wildlands has been around since 2016,” Dobbs said. The organization is an initiative of Eastern Kentucky Pride, an older organization that has been in existence for 20 years. The parent organization has been heavily involved in cleaning up roadways across Kentucky.
“But after spending 20 years cleaning up, we decided that it was time to show it off,” Nazario said.
“So, we started looking into what we should do from here,” Nazario said. “We wrote a grant and submitted it to the Appalachian Regional Commission, and thankfully that was funded. Then we turned around and wrote another grant in 2018, which was funded as well in 2019. We officially launched last year, because we couldn’t launch a tourism initiative during COVID. The difficulties caused by COVID made the group reevaluate and take stock on how they intended to move forward.
“But the experience made us stronger,” Nazario said. “And we realized that we are the place to be, so why not showcase it.”
After a lot of “blood, sweat, and tears,” from their organization and partners such as FIVCO Economic Specialist Max Hammond, Nazario said the group built its website from scratch and began to show the rest of the state and country all of the beauty of eastern Kentucky.
“In 2019 Congressman Hal Rogers and Sen. Mitch McConnell co-championed a bill to pass the legislation that directs the Department of Interior to begin the study to make the Kentucky Wildlands the first and only National Heritage area in the State of Kentucky,” Nazario said.
“We are a 41-county tourism initiative,” Dobbs told those in attendance. “And we are here to be the backbone of our tourism directors in those counties. We are here to be part of the hospitality of our 41 counties, and are here to empower. We want to elevate our natural resources, we are here to embrace our heritage, and to empower the people in our 41 counties.”
Dobbs said that Kentucky Wildlands and Eastern Kentucky Pride will keep working to showcase everything eastern Kentucky has to offer. They have a presence on social media, especially Facebook and Instagram. Dobbs said the best way to learn about them is to visit those pages.
There is one year left of the study, and during that time the best way to move forward is for the counties within the proposed Wildlands designation to support each other and for The Kentucky Wildlands to support them. The National Parks Service, who is doing the study, expects to have it completed in spring of 2023, Dobbs said.
“Once that study is completed,” Dobbs said, “Congressman Rogers and Sen. McConnell will once again champion the bill to designated Southern and Eastern Kentucky as a National Heritage area, The Kentucky Wildlands.”
The designation, based on figures from similarly designated areas, has the potential to generate an extra $16 million in revenue, she said. “And that could really change the face of southern and eastern Kentucky for the better.”
