HUNTINGTON The first Appalachian Blues Festival will be this weekend at Robert Newlon Airport, where many are accustomed to seeking sky divers rather than musicians.
But the lineup will include an open blues jam on Friday, along with performances by Appalachian Brothers Band and HBS All Star Jam Band. Music will continue on Saturday, with Tee Dee Young, Lady D Project, Jacob Copeland and Appalachian Bear and the Blues Foundation Affiliate Challenge.
Vendors and concessions will be available during the event.
Tickets for Friday are $20; the festival will open at 7 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Tickets for Saturday are $30; The festival will open at 2 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Tickets for both days are $45.
Tickets are available at the Appalachian Blues Festival Facebook page.
The airport is at 6090 Kyle Lane. For more information, call (304) 733-1240.