While it might not mean much to you, today is important to me: It’s West Virginia Day!
It’s funny what people think of as West Virginia food. I’d never heard of ramps or pepperoni rolls until I was an adult, and those are two foods we are famous for.
I explain that by saying the pepperoni rolls are more northern West Virginia, while ramps are popular northeast of where I came from.
Here are a few recipes that, whether I agree, are distinctly West Virginia.
PEPPERONI ROLLS
from bountifulbaskets.org
pre-packaged frozen dough
shredded cheese (mexi-blend or mozzerella)
parmesan cheese
pepperoni or whatever other pizza topping you like
Herbs
olive oil
Loosely cover the frozen bread dough with plastic wrap.
Allow dough to thaw for a few hours at room temperature.
Roll dough out to approximately 11-by-11 square.
One frozen dough log makes one pepperoni roll.
Brush dough with olive oil or whatever cooking oil you prefer.
Lay pepperoni on dough covering entire surface. Sprinkle with shredded mozzarella cheese.
Next, sprinkle with shredded Parmesan cheese.
Lightly sprinkle with Italian herbs — basically, some dried oregano, parsley and basil. Add a sprinkling of garlic powder.
Roll up dough starting at one edge of square. Place rolls on baking sheet, leaving space between.
Brush some melted butter on top of uncooked pepperoni roll. You do not need to let rise. Bake it right away. It will rise up in the oven perfectly. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 25 minutes.
Cool before serving.
WEST VIRGINIA FRIED TATERS AND RAMPS
1 Cup thinly sliced ramps
3 medium potatoes
Salt (as desired)
Eggs
Rinse ramps until cleaned. Cut off roots and any tough leaves. Peel off the translucent outer layer and slice thinly (like scallions).
Wash, peel and cut potatoes into small chunks. (It’s important to keep them rather small to cook thoroughy).
Heat oil in a cast iron skillet. Fry potatoes, turning frequently for about 5 mins then add your ramps. Cook, continuing to turn frequently until potatoes are crisp and ramps are tender.
Sprinkle with the desired amount of salt.
AUNT LOU’S FRESH APPLE CAKE
From tasteofhome.com
2 cups sugar
1 cup canola oil
3 large eggs, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
3 cups chopped peeled apples (about 3 medium)
Confectioners’ sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-in. fluted tube pan.
In a large bowl, beat sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt and baking powder; gradually beat into oil mixture. Stir in apples.
Transfer batter to prepared pan.
Bake 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Run a knife around sides and center tube of pan. Remove cake to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.
CHEESE CORN
SPOONBREAD
From allrecipes.com
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 (12 ounce) package corn bread mix
1 (8 ounce) can cream-style corn
1 (8.75 ounce) can sweet corn, drained
1 cup sour cream
½ cup melted butter
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease an 8-by-8 baking dish.
Combine the eggs, corn muffin mix, cream-style corn, whole-kernal corn, sour cream, and melted butter. Mix well and pour into the prepared pan.
Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Remove casserole from oven and sprinkle cheese over the top. Return to oven and bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes or until a knife comes out clean. Serve warm, spooning servings right from the pan.
TASSO HAM
From allrecipes.com
1 ¾ cups sugar-based curing mixture (such as Morton® Tender Quick®)
1 ½ cups white sugar
1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
2 tablespoons onion powder
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1 gallon water
10 pounds pork butt roast
2 tablespoons ground mace
2 tablespoons garlic powder
2 tablespoons onion powder
2 tablespoons smoked paprika
1 tablespoon dried sage
1 tablespoon dried thyme
2 tablespoons honey
To Make the Brine: In a medium bowl, combine curing mixture, sugar, pepper, 2 tablespoons onion powder, 2 tablespoons garlic powder and water. Mix until the salt and sugar are dissolved in the water.
Pour brine over pork. Allow pork to soak in brine for one week in the refrigerator.
Remove pork from brine, then discard brine. Rinse and pat dry the pork.
Preheat an outdoor smoker for 200 to 225 degrees F (95 to 110 degrees C).
To Make the Rub: In a medium bowl, mix together the mace, 2 tablespoons garlic powder, 2 tablespoons onion powder, paprika, sage, thyme and honey.
Evenly coat the pork with the rub and work it in with your fingers. Place a roasting rack in a drip pan and lay the meat on the rack.
Smoke at 200 to 225 degrees F (95 to 110 degrees C) for 12 hours.
WEST VIRGINIA
BUTTERMILK BISCUITS AND GRAVY
4 cups self rising flour
1 cup cold butter (2 sticks)
1 cup buttermilk (may not need it all)
Cut the cold butter into small pieces and, using a pastry cutter, blend it into the dry ingredients until it looks like cornmeal.
Slowly pour in the buttermilk — just enough to make a soft dough.
Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and roll to about 1⁄2 to 3⁄4 inches thick.
Using a large cup or biscuit cutter, cut biscuits into rounds. Gently roll any remaining dough into a flat ball.
Place them on a cookie sheet close to each other.
Bake at 375 degrees until they are golden brown on top, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Brush the tops with melted butter and keep warm until you are ready to serve them (or refrigerate and re-heat later).
TIP: You can make your own self rising flour: 1 cup of all-purpose flour sifted with 1-1⁄2 teaspoons baking powder and 1⁄4 teaspoon of salt. For this recipe you'd mix a teaspoon of salt and 2 Tablespoons baking powder with the 4 cups of flour. Be sure to sift it so it's well blended.
SAUSAGE GRAVY
1⁄2 cup butter (one stick)
1⁄3 cup all-purpose flour
1-1⁄2 teaspoons ground black pepper
1 cup buttermilk
3 cups regular milk (whole or 2%)
2 pounds bulk breakfast sausage
Break the sausage into large chunks and brown in a skillet (I like cast iron).
Once the sausage is cooked through, add the butter and stir until it's melted. Slowly stir in the flour and continue to stir until it starts to turn golden.
Whisk in the butter milk and then the regular milk. Keep whisking until it’s fully blended, then continue to stir with a wooden spoon. When the gravy is thickened, add salt and pepper to taste.
Set on the back burner to keep warm or serve it up right now — smothering a big biscuit.
