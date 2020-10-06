Students opting for entirely virtual instruction need a dependable internet connection and some of them do not have one in their homes.
When that is the case, school districts have to find ways to insure those students can get on line to connect with their classes.
Districts in Northeast Kentucky have outdoor WiFi hotspots where students can work from the family car.
In some communities, churches, businesses and some public agencies are offering WiFi access to students doing schoolwork and are allowing them to use the hotspots from their cars.
It is another way schools are scrambling to solve unprecedented problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hotspots for Greenup County schools are in all school parking lots. Other hotspots are at all Greenup County Library branches, the Oldtown Fire Department, Lloyd Ridge Church in Garrison, the Greenup County Farm Bureau on Washington Street, and these Greenup businesses: Johnson Chiropractic on U.S. 23, Wright’s Funeral Home on East Main Street and The Red Barn on Ky. 7.
Technical staff in Ashland schools are working on setting up access points for the parking lot at Paul Blazer High School, the lots at Ashland Middle School and all four elementaries, and the Alumni Gym, according to district network administrator Lennie Oxyer.
Two more wireless nodes will be installed on buses that can be stationed at neighborhoods where needed, he said.
That work is ongoing and may take a while because of the high demand for the needed hardware, he said.
Boyd County schools have made arrangements with a number of community entities to offer outside access to their WiFi. Among them are First Baptist Church in Cannosnburg, Unity Baptist Church, Rose Hill Baptist Church, Fairview Baptist Church, Summit Baptist Church, Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, Hyland Heights Baptist Church, Liberty Baptist Church, Chadwicks Creek Baptist Chiurch, Clark’s Pump-N-Shop stores in Burnaugh, Cannonsburg and Catlettsburg, Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance and Greg Gibson Insurance.
Those are in addition to outside access at Boyd County high and middle schools and at Catlettsburg, Summit, Cannonsburg and Ponderosa elementaries.
Russell also will allow outside access at schools, district technology coordinator Greta Casto said. In addition, some local businesses have agreed to allow students access to their guest WiFi, including Pizza Hut and McDonald’s on Argillite Road and The Edge Business Center on the hill near the former Our Lady of Bellefonte hospital complex.
The Flatwoods Senior Center also will allow student access, she said.
Fairview is taking a different approach. The district purchased hotspots for every student without home access, paying for it with state grant money, Superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith said. Parents have to complete a hardship request form and sign a proper-use agreement, she said.
Access for Raceland students is available in school parking lots, and wireless has been installed in the football stadium press box to extend the reach, financial officer Dustin Stephenson said.
Only a few families in the district lack home access and the Family Resource/Youth Service Center is working to meet their needs, he said.
Still unanswered is how well outside access will work once winter weather sets in. That is another new problem each district will have to wrestle with, Casto said. "We’ll do the best we can with what we’re given," she said.