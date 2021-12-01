CATLETTSBURG A wife put her foot down Sunday evening, defusing a hairy situation by prying a gun away from her husband, who was pointing the firearm at his brother-in-law’s head, according to court records.
Court records show the fight happened late Sunday evening at a home in the 2700 block of Crestview Drive. The suspect — identified in court records as 36-year-old Andrew C. Whittington, of Catlettsburg — got into a fistfight with his brother-in-law during an evening of drinking, according to sheriff’s deputies.
After the fight was broken up, court records show Whittington pulled a 9 mm pistol and pointed it at his brother-in-law’s head, records show.
That’s when the suspect’s wife got in the mix, taking the gun from her husband, records show.
She later told police she took it from him because it had dummy rounds inside it, according to the court records.
After the incident, records show the suspect took off to “the ridge,” but came back to have deputies arrest him, records show.
Whittington has been charged with a single count of first-degree wanton endangerment. Online jail records show he since made bail.
