MOREHEAD Carter County Judge-Executive Mike Malone and his wife, Rose Malone, were involved in a fatal car wreck on Wednesday morning on I-64 in Rowan County.
Rose Malone, 74, died as a result of the crash and Mike was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital, according to WKYT. The condition of the judge-executive, who is set to retire at the end of the year, was not known as of press time Wednesday.
The couple was in a pickup truck that went off the road and down an embankment just east of the Morehead exit (137), according to WKYT.
The TV station also reported that Mike Malone, the driver, had to be extricated from the truck before being airlifted to UK.
“We would like for everyone to remember Judge Malone and his family in your prayers,” Carter County Clerk Mike Johnston posted on Facebook Wednesday evening.