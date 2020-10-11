HUNTINGTON Walter Gropius is being honored at the Huntington Museum of Art to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the opening of the 1970 addition to the museum designed by the architect.
Gropius is considered the father of the Bauhaus movement; the exhibit is titled "The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus," opening today and continuing through Jan. 10.
The exhibition will focus on the penetrating influence of the school and its students and teachers throughout the world. Many of these remarkable artists were forced to scatter from Germany to escape a government that was hostile to modernist art and design, so they took their ideas to communities around the globe, even to small and unlikely places such as Aspen, Colorado, and Black Mountain, North Carolina.
Inspired by the Bauhaus school of design, a sculpture installation by West Virginia artist Jamie Sloane will be on view in HMA’s Cavendish Courtyard during the run of this exhibit beginning in the early fall.
“For several years now the entire staff of the Huntington Museum of Art has been planning this exhibition celebrating the impact on the art world by Walter Gropius and the Bauhaus school of design he founded,” HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said. “Our Curatorial Department, led by Senior Curator Chris Hatten, has worked tirelessly to borrow and acquire works of art for this wonderful exhibition that is part of a slate of fall programming awarded a major grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.”
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.